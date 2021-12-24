Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Increased by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,247 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 99,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 769.1% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 91,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 80,732 shares during the period. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.5% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.65.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $75.73 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.