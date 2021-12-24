Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Boosted by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.2% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 45,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 36,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $75.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

