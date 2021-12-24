Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,129,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Merus by 40.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 216.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 172,036 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Merus in the second quarter worth $3,461,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Merus in the second quarter worth $1,739,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 131.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 181,564 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRUS stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.26. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.53 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 39.37% and a negative net margin of 185.10%. Equities analysts predict that Merus will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

