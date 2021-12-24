Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.97

Shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and traded as low as $5.80. Mesa Royalty Trust shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 8,356 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Mesa Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.93% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MTR)

Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.

