Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 20.85 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.27). 227,888 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 591,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.75 ($0.26).

The company has a market cap of £34.73 million and a P/E ratio of 4.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 24.36. The company has a current ratio of 36.64, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.46.

Metal Tiger Company Profile (LON:MTR)

Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, lead, and zinc resources, as well as base and precious metals.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Metal Tiger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metal Tiger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.