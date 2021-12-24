Method Finance Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. Method Finance has a total market cap of $327,239.81 and $372.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Method Finance has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Method Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00043154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006994 BTC.

About Method Finance

Method Finance (MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,560,052 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Buying and Selling Method Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Method Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Method Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

