Metro (TSE:MRU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $62.18

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$62.18 and traded as high as C$67.78. Metro shares last traded at C$67.27, with a volume of 343,903 shares.

MRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.00.

The firm has a market cap of C$16.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$63.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.18.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.12 billion. Research analysts forecast that Metro Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Metro’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

About Metro (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

