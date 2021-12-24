MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.78% of MGE Energy worth $20,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,525,000 after acquiring an additional 224,635 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,387,000 after acquiring an additional 198,509 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 48,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,251,000 after acquiring an additional 31,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30,979 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MGEE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE opened at $78.84 on Friday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.00 and a 1-year high of $82.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.62.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $145.87 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.67%. Equities research analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.50%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

