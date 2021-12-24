MIB Coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $368.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. MIB Coin has a market cap of $486,082.74 and approximately $368.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00126027 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001440 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 439,708,966 coins and its circulating supply is 162,407,038 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

