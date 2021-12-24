Micron Technology (MU) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) recently:

12/21/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $110.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/21/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2021 – Micron Technology is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $95.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $88.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2021 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $76.00.

12/20/2021 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/13/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $90.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $80.00 to $99.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Micron is witnessing growing demand for memory chips from cloud-computing providers and acceleration in 5G (fifth-generation) cellular network adoptions. Rising mix of high-value solutions, enhancement in customer engagement and improvement in cost structure are growth drivers as well. Moreover, Shares of Micron have underperformed the S&P 500 over the past year. Nonetheless, Micron near-term prospect looks gloomy as the company expects that bit shipments memory chips are set to decline in first-quarter fiscal 2022 as personal computer manufacturers are adjusting their memory and storage purchases due to the shortage of other components to complete PC assembling. Moreover, the memory chip maker is witnessing supply constraints for certain IC components, which is expected to somewhat negatively impact bit shipments in the near term.”

11/23/2021 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

11/22/2021 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Micron Technology is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $94.42 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.40 and a 200 day moving average of $76.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $105.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,479 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in Micron Technology by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

