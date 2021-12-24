Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Raised by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,631 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.4% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 77,114 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,740,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the third quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,040 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 66,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,700,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.63.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $334.69 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $211.94 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $329.12 and its 200 day moving average is $300.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

