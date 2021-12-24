Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,781 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.8% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in Microsoft by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 24,310 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 71,004 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,018,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 105,153 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,893,000 after buying an additional 12,359 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.1% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 56,312 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,876,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.63.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $334.69 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $211.94 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.