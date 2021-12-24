Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,951 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.1% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000. Alley Co LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,019 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.63.

MSFT stock opened at $334.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $329.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.65. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $211.94 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

