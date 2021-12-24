Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Raised by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,311 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.7% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Alley Co LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,019 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $334.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.94 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.63.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

