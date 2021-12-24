Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) Trading Up 2.5%

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP)’s share price was up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 78,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 856,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Midatech Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Midatech Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Midatech Pharma by 392.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 73,719 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Midatech Pharma by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Midatech Pharma by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 591,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 195,500 shares in the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midatech Pharma Plc is a drug delivery technology company. It is focused on the research and development of medicines for rare cancers, via both in house programmes as well as partnered programmes. The firm’s proprietary platform drug delivery technologies are Q-Sphera platform is a disruptive polymer microsphere technology, which is used for sustained release at the microscale to prolong and control the release of therapeutics over an extended period of time from weeks to months; Midasolve platform is a innovative nanosaccharide technology, which is used to dissolve drugs at the nanoscale so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumors; Midacore platform is a edge gold nanoparticle technology, which is used for targeting sites of disease at the nanoscale ie i.

