MimbleWimbleCoin Trading Up 10% Over Last Week (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $91.08 million and $106,567.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for about $8.43 or 0.00016605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.78 or 0.00293023 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009280 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00010913 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000152 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,803,283 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

