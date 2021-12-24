Mina (MINA) Market Capitalization Hits $1.20 Billion

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, Mina has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $43.40 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $3.65 or 0.00007151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00056961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.56 or 0.07965464 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00055574 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,003.47 or 0.99904200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00072149 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007649 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 329,959,367 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

