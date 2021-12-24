Minter Network Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last Week (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $15.35 million and $5,027.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.58 or 0.00188872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00055739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.75 or 0.00224405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003112 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00029532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,033.14 or 0.07887464 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,216,716,174 coins and its circulating supply is 5,011,506,607 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

