MintMe.com Coin Price Up 3% Over Last Week (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $29.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,006.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,050.37 or 0.07940829 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.70 or 0.00317015 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $453.67 or 0.00889426 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00011717 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00074387 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $208.11 or 0.00408004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.20 or 0.00255256 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.