Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Hits $22.54 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.54 or 0.00044077 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $17.96 million and $20,036.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00055739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,033.14 or 0.07887464 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,143.83 or 1.00020143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00054571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00071409 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008214 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 796,846 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

