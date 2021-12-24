Mist (MIST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.90 Million

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last week, Mist has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One Mist coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges. Mist has a total market cap of $6.76 million and $1.90 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mist

MIST is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

