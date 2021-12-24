Mithril Achieves Market Capitalization of $64.80 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Mithril has a total market cap of $64.80 million and $24.62 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for $0.0648 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mithril has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00013565 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.12 or 0.00184186 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 83.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000726 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000124 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 77.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars.

