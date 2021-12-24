Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $40.24

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.24 and traded as low as $35.74. Mitsubishi Chemical shares last traded at $36.72, with a volume of 5,816 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.25. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.40.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

