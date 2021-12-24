Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Price Hits $0.0768 on Exchanges

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Modern Investment Coin has a total market capitalization of $903,857.17 and approximately $791.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0768 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00030678 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000573 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000048 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000198 BTC.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modern Investment Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Modern Investment Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

