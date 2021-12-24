Moderna, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.58 Per Share (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Moderna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.58 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.31.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $249.99 on Friday. Moderna has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $101.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.52.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total transaction of $1,129,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.38, for a total value of $6,440,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 465,250 shares of company stock valued at $142,645,095. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

