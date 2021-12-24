ModiHost Price Up 19% Over Last 7 Days (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One ModiHost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ModiHost has traded up 19% against the dollar. ModiHost has a market cap of $179,206.19 and $27,030.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ModiHost alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00042455 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007029 BTC.

About ModiHost

ModiHost (AIM) is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ModiHost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ModiHost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ModiHost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ModiHost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.