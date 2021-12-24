Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 218,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,322,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,950,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,637,000 after buying an additional 52,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saybrook Capital NC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 137,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,237,062 shares of company stock worth $200,726,648 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $64.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.73 and its 200-day moving average is $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $66.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.73%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

