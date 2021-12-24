MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires 6,040 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock opened at $225.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.85. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $189.60 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.