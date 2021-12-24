MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTLC. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,143,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PTLC opened at $41.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.16.

