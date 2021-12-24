MONECO Advisors LLC Buys 37 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,942.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,914.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,781.70. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total transaction of $8,598,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 203,191 shares of company stock worth $447,222,789. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

