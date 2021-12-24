MONECO Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,941 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. KWB Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $160.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.70. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.62 and a 1-year high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

