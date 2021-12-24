MONECO Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,197 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $153.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.14. The company has a market capitalization of $279.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

