MONECO Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 75.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 20,636 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $994,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 72.8% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 254.2% during the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 69,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 49,559 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV opened at $76.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.85. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

