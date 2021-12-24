MONECO Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $472.63 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $366.16 and a one year high of $475.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.