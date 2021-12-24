MONECO Advisors LLC Has $2.73 Million Stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. MONECO Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,917,000 after buying an additional 71,360 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,225,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,396,000 after purchasing an additional 70,730 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth $3,969,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 326,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42,908 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 35.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 14,614 shares during the period.

CFO stock opened at $76.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.40. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $77.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

