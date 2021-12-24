MONECO Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.0% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 6,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 40.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $542,000.

IWM opened at $222.04 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $190.94 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.69.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

