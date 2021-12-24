MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases 7,919 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,919 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

IWR opened at $81.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.02 and its 200-day moving average is $80.54. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $66.83 and a 1-year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

