MONECO Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $10,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 53,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 722.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,840,000 after acquiring an additional 824,242 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $79.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.19. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

