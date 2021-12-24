Monero Classic (XMC) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 24th. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $4.08 million and $1,922.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.08 or 0.00399241 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000142 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic

