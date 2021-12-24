MONK (MONK) Trading Up 22.2% Over Last 7 Days

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. MONK has a total market capitalization of $640,147.26 and $1,833.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MONK coin can currently be bought for $0.0494 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MONK has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00010634 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 140.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000113 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00015119 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

