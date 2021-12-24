Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,890 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.39% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $86,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 10,946.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 383.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,814,000 after buying an additional 67,576 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,556,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 137,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,320,000 after buying an additional 37,218 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPWR stock opened at $495.60 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.51 and a 52-week high of $580.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $5,247,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $247,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,301 shares of company stock worth $25,782,584 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

