Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.85

Shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.85 and traded as high as $11.32. Monroe Capital shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 40,174 shares.

MRCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $241.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 65.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth about $119,000. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

