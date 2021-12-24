Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $13,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNST. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.9% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.8% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.0% in the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 232,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 27.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $93.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $80.92 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.68.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

