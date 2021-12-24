Moonriver Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MOVR)

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Moonriver has a total market cap of $494.30 million and $21.12 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moonriver has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for about $189.84 or 0.00372897 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00055414 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.45 or 0.07889293 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,964.78 or 1.00107431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00053538 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00071387 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,202,403 coins and its circulating supply is 2,603,767 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

