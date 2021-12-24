MoonSwap (MOON) One Day Trading Volume Tops $125,621.00

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $125,621.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.29 or 0.00317582 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000695 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MoonSwap (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 33,084,207 coins and its circulating supply is 33,063,902 coins. The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

