Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,581 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of Morgan Stanley worth $119,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979,125 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,077,000 after buying an additional 3,745,744 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $339,405,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,132,000 after buying an additional 2,740,549 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $197,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

NYSE:MS opened at $99.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $105.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.76%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.