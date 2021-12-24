Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Motorola Solutions worth $21,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 56.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,933,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,702,000 after buying an additional 9,297 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 267,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,963,000 after buying an additional 51,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $262.90 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.60 and a 52-week high of $266.86. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.20.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.71%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.15.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

