Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,142,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,504,000 after acquiring an additional 581,603 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,338,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.90.

NYSE HCA opened at $252.05 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.43 and a 52 week high of $263.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

