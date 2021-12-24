Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 51,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.72.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $168.04 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $114.01 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $66.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.86 and its 200-day moving average is $160.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

