MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $15,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 53,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,134 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,346,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 320,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,727,000 after purchasing an additional 148,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MSCI by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,178,000 after purchasing an additional 133,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,158,000 after acquiring an additional 124,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $611.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.09 and a beta of 0.98. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $633.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $604.74.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $636.29.

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $5,171,757 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

